Truist Financial Corp Has $166,000 Stock Position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BBLU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.