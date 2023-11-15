Truist Financial Corp Has $196,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.47. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

