Truist Financial Corp Has $216,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 34.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

