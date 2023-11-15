Truist Financial Corp Has $218,000 Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,609,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,340.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

