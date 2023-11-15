Truist Financial Corp Has $93,000 Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 175,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 170,438 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $952.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.47.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

