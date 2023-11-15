Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Energizer Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

