Truist Financial Corp Invests $209,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

