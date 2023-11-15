Truist Financial Corp Invests $218,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.35 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

