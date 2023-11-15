Truist Financial Corp Invests $223,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.