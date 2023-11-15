Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

