Truist Financial Corp Makes New $220,000 Investment in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7921 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

