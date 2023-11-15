Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

