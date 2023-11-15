Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,580 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.