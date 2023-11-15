Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $143.89.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.