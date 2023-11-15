Truist Financial Corp Sells 31,668 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,668 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SABR opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.85. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

