Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,600 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $6,628,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

BBWI stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

