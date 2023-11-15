Truist Financial Corp Sells 589 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.01. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.