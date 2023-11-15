Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,128 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 297.5% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 172,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,967 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 62,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 859.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

