Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,364 Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period.

Shares of DALI stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

