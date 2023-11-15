Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 119.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $185,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

