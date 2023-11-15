Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

DEHP stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

