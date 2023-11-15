Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,467,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 823,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 76,279 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.