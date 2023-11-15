Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,148.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of GFF opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

