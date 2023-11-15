Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 905.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,140,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 1,027,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

