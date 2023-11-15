Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given New $8.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UEC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.50 and a beta of 1.85. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

