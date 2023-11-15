VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.48% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

MLN stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.