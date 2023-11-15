Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $17,225,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 131,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms have commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

