WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.