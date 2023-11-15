WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

