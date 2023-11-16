10,583 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7,411.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 307,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 244,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

