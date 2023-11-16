1,158 Shares in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DRV opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $72.19.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

