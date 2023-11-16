13,100 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

PML stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

