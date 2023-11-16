15,575 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the first quarter worth about $115,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Rumble by 24.7% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rumble by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rumble by 11.5% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

