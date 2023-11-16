1,722 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $149.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

