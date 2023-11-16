2,016 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

