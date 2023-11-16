4,982 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.45 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.