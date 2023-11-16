Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $71.38 and last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 167138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock worth $13,236,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.