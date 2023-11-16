Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

