Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 527.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 72.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 61.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Acushnet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.86. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

