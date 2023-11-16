Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.40, but opened at $54.80. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 1,623,690 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.