Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 574,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

