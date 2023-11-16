Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 3.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.90.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

