Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 414 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $98.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

