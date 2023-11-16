AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$27.70 and last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 104649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.21.
Specifically, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.
AltaGas Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
