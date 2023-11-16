AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$27.70 and last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 104649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.21.

In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

