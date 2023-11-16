Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$19.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of C$903.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.07. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$23.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

