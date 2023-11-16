Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %
AMZN opened at $143.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
