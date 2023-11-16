Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.74. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 44,497 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ambrx Biopharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,401,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,714,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,867,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,401,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,714,590 shares in the company, valued at $621,867,039.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.