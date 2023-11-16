American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,827 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Dynavax Technologies worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,086,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 489,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,529,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $523,203.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $523,203.57. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.