American International Group Inc. Acquires 9,908 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAZR stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

