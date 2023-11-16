American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Stock Up 2.4 %
MORF stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.35. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $63.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
